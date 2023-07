Due to shelling by Russian occupiers, two mines were de-energized in the Donetsk Region.

The Ministry of Energy has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In the Donetsk Region, 18 settlements were de-energized due to shelling. In particular, two coal mines were left without power. Underground, workers were blocked for a period of time. The miners were later successfully brought to the surface. Power engineers are working to restore power," it was said.

Also, due to shelling, some consumers in the Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, Sumy, Kharkiv, Kherson, and Chernihiv Regions remain without light.

Due to technological violations, some consumers in the Dnipropetrovsk, Odesa and Sumy Regions were de-energized.

"Due to the accident, the transformer at the 220 kV substation of the transmission system operator in the Lviv Region turned off. This caused the power line to shut down. Consumers were energized through backup lines. Also, the overhead line of the operator of the 750 kV transmission system in the Mykolaiv region was turned off. Consumers did not de-energize. The air line has been taken out for repair," the report said.

It is noted that the electricity generated by Ukrainian power plants is fully sufficient to cover the needs of consumers.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on July 21, almost 80 settlements in 7 regions were de-energized due to bad weather.