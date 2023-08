In the South, in the direction of Urozhaine (Donetsk Region), Pryiutne (Zaporizhzhia Region), and Verbove (Zaporizhzhia Region), the Armed Forces of Ukraine had partial success and are entrenching at the achieved boundaries. This was announced by Deputy Minister of Defense Hanna Maliar in the Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"South. The Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to conduct an offensive operation in the Melitopol and Berdiansk directions. Our defenders had partial success in the direction of Urozhaine, Pryiutne, and Verbove. They are now entrenching themselves at the achieved boundaries," she said.

Maliar noted that in the Bakhmut direction, the Armed Forces of Ukraine continue to conduct offensive actions on the southern flank around the city of Bakhmut, and are entrenching at the achieved boundaries. The enemy makes constant assaults to try to restore the lost position on the outskirts of Klishchiyivka and in the Zaitseve area.

She also reported that in the East, as of now, the main direction of the enemy's offensive remains the Kupyansk direction, here the enemy has formed an offensive group and is trying to move forward, but without success. The enemy has also been conducting unsuccessful offensive actions in the Synkivka area of the Kharkiv Region for several days.

Maliar assured that all the necessary decisions to strengthen stability were promptly made on the spot by the commanders and command of the eastern group of troops.

She added that both in the East and in the South, the enemy is currently suffering significant losses in personnel, weapons and equipment. The Ukrainian Defense Forces have significantly reduced the offensive and defensive potential of the enemy these days and are not allowing it to implement its plans.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on August 8, it became known that the Defense Forces of Ukraine entered the first line of defense of the Russians in the Tavria direction, Ukrainian defenders are moving forward despite the minefields.