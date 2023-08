AFU enter first line of defense of occupiers in Tavria direction, heavy battles are underway

The Armed Forces of Ukraine entered the first line of the Russians in the Tavria direction. Ukrainian defenders are moving forward despite the minefields. This was stated by Serhii Kuzmin, deputy commander of the Operational and strategic group of troops Tavria for strategic communications, RBC-Ukraine reports.

"We have already entered the first line of the occupiers. It is very difficult, but our troops are pushing through it, we are moving forward. This movement is somewhat slowed down by mine barriers and our lack of aviation," Kuzmin noted.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, during the day, the Defense Forces of Ukraine successfully repelled the attacks of the Russian occupiers in several directions, about 28 combat clashes took place.

In addition, the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed an enemy Ka-52 helicopter in the Zaporizhzhia Region.

Also, the Ukrainian aerial reconnaissance of the 30th separate mechanized brigade found the enemy's MSTA-B and adjusted the HIMARS fire - the position of the occupants was destroyed along with the ammunition.