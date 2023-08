President Volodymyr Zelenskyy appointed Iryna Starenka as the head of the Bila Tserkva district state administration of the Kyiv Region after the dismissal of the previous head following the results of inspections of shelters. This is stated in order No. 144 of August 8, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Previously, Starenka was the deputy head of the Obukhiv district state administration, from 2016 to 2019 she headed the Bohuslav district state administration of the Kyiv Region.

In June, Zelenskyy dismissed Liudmyla Merzliuk from the position of head of the Bila Tserkva district state administration following the results of inspections of shelters.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on June 26, Zelenskyy implemented the decision of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) of June 23 regarding the results of inspections of shelters. According to the document, the NSDC recognized the unsatisfactory work of ensuring the readiness of the objects of the fund of protective structures of civil defense for their intended use in the Zaporizhzhia, Sumy Regions, Zhytomyr district of the Zhytomyr Region, Bila Tserkva district of the Kyiv Region, Konotop district of the Sumy Region, the cities of Kyiv, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, Chernihiv, Kharkiv, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Sumy, Dnipro, Konotop and Bila Tserkva.