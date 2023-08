Training of Ukrainian pilots on F-16 slowed down due to fear of some Western countries to provoke RF

The training of Ukrainian pilots on F-16 multi-purpose fighters has not yet start due to the fears of several Western countries. They are afraid to provoke Russia.

The former commander of NATO forces in Europe, retired General Philip Breedlove, told Voice of America about this.

"There is reluctance to act quickly because of the fear that Putin could trigger certain major events. As I've said many times, the F-16 situation is just that," Breedlove said.

According to him, the ground forces are failing Putin on the battlefield, but Russia has managed to achieve great success in the war to contain the West.

Breedlove called the result of this a slowdown in the process of transferring F-16 fighters to Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on August 5, Politico reported that the first group of Ukrainian pilots is ready for training on F-16 fighter jets.

We also reported that at the end of July, Washington admitted that the first F-16 fighters could enter service with the Armed Forces of Ukraine by the end of the year.