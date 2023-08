The first group of 8 Ukrainian pilots is already ready for exercises on F-16 combat fighters. Politico reported this with reference to a U.S. official who spoke about it on the condition of anonymity.

"As soon as the Allies approve the training plan, the pilots will immediately begin the process of development. However, the start date of the exercises is still unknown," the official said.

It is also noted that as part of the exercises, another 20 pilots will take special English courses in the UK this month. In total, they will probably train 32 pilots - so many people are enough for two squadrons.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the training of Ukrainian pilots on the F-16 will begin this month.