The Cabinet of Ministers proposes to the Verkhovna Rada to terminate the intergovernmental agreement with Russia on international road transport.

The representative of the Cabinet of Ministers in the Verkhovna Rada, Taras Melnychuk, announced this in his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The bill "On Termination of the Agreement between the Government of Ukraine and the Government of the Russian Federation on International Road Traffic and the Protocol on the Application of the Agreement between the Government of Ukraine and the Government of the Russian Federation on International Road Traffic" was approved. The bill proposes to terminate the validity of this agreement and the protocol on the application of the agreement, committed on March 20, 1995 in Kyiv and ratified by the Law of Ukraine dated November 20, 1998 N 275-XIV," he wrote.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Cabinet of Ministers terminated the agreement with the Russian Federation on cooperation in the field of industrial property protection.