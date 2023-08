The Cabinet of Ministers terminated the intergovernmental agreement with the Russian Federation on cooperation in the field of industrial property protection.

This follows from a statement by the Ministry of Economy, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

According to the report, the intergovernmental agreement on cooperation in the field of industrial property protection was concluded between Ukraine and Russia in 1993.

"With the document, the parties, in particular, recognized the effect in their territories of the previously issued protection documents of the USSR on objects of industrial property. The agreement provided that individuals and legal entities of one state would use patent funds, libraries, and data banks that are relevant on the territory of another state to industrial property under the same conditions as their own physical and legal entities. Among other things, the Agreement also granted applicants from the Russian Federation the right to submit applications for the issuance of protective documents of Ukraine to the Patent Office of Ukraine and conduct correspondence regarding them in Russian," the message says.

It is noted that since the beginning of the large-scale invasion, Ukraine has been systematically working on the cancellation of contracts, agreements, etc., concluded in previous years with the Russian Federation.

So, just this year, the government terminated the agreements:

on cooperation and interaction in the field of development of checkpoints across the Ukrainian-Russian state border;

on cooperation in the field of aviation search and rescue;

on cooperation in the field of research and use of outer space for peaceful purposes;

about air communication and cooperation in the field of air transport;

on the principles of cooperation in the field of production and supply of aviation equipment;

on the mutual establishment of trade and economic mission branches, etc.

The government also developed, approved, and submitted to the Verkhovna Rada the bill On Termination Of Agreement Between Cabinet Of Ministers Of Ukraine And RF Government On The Promotion And Mutual Protection Of Investments.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the Cabinet of Ministers suggests that the Verkhovna Rada terminate the intergovernmental agreement with Russia on the protection of investments.