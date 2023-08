AFU advance hundreds of meters on Melitopol axis - Tavria Operational and Strategic Group

The Armed Forces of Ukraine have advanced hundreds of meters on the Melitopol axis, there is also progress on the Berdiansk axis.

Serhii Kuzmin, deputy commander of the Tavria Operational and Strategic Group of Troops for Strategic Communications, said this on the air of the national telethon, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Our troops continue offensive actions on the Melitopol axis near the village of Robotyne. Actions are ongoing there to destroy the enemy. There is also an advance of hundreds of meters on this axis,” Kuzmin said.

According to him, offensive actions on the Berdiansk axis are also ongoing.

"There is also progress, the Ukrainian defense forces go forward and destroy the Russian military," added the deputy commander.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the invaders built several defense lines around Melitopol (Zaporizhzhia Region).

The Armed Forces of Ukraine entered the first line of the Russians in the Tavria direction.