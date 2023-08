In Pokrovsk, Donetsk Region, emergency rescue work was completed in a five-story residential building after a Russian rocket attack on the evening of August 7. It is known about 7 killed and 82 injured.

This was reported by the State Emergency Service.

"Pokrovsk. On August 8, at 4:40 p.m., emergency rescue work was completed in a five-story residential building that was damaged by shelling on August 7. According to preliminary information, 7 people were killed, including 1 employee of the State Emergency Service, another 82 people were injured. 8 people were rescued by units of the State Emergency Service," the report said.

It is indicated that 122 tons of construction debris were removed from the scene.

46 people and 12 pieces of equipment from the State Emergency Service were involved in the elimination of the consequences of shelling.

Recall that on the evening of August 7, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the terrorist troops of the aggressor state of Russia launched two missile attacks on a residential building in Pokrovsk, Donetsk Region.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the Russian occupiers used Iskander missiles for strikes on Pokrovsk, Donetsk Region. Colonel Andrii Omelchenko, deputy head of the State Emergency Service in the Donetsk Region, was killed in a repeated missile strike.

Council of Europe Secretary General Marija Pejcinovic Buric strongly condemned the Russian missile attack on Pokrovsk, Donetsk Region, on July 7.