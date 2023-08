A batch of toxic avocados, which can cause death, was brought to Ukraine

A batch of toxic avocados, which can cause lung cancer and death, were brought to Ukraine from Peru via Poland.

This is announced on the page of the State Service for Food Safety and Consumer Protection in the social network, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

On August 4, specialists of the Main Directorate of the State Service for Food Safety and Consumer Protection in the Ivano-Frankivsk Region found the toxin "Cadmium" in avocados from Peru (producer: Agro San Jacinto S.A.C.) exported from Poland (wholesaler: RK-Impex.PL SP.ZOO, Przemysl) to Ukraine (recipient: Vpodobayka LLC) in Odesa.

The State Service for Food Safety and Consumer Protection warned the market operators who sell avocados about the need to withdraw the product from circulation and inform in writing about the detected non-conformity within a period of no more than two working days.

"Dear consumers! If you find these products in circulation, notify the Main Directorate of the State Service for Food Safety and Consumer Protection in the Ivano-Frankivsk Region by phone: (0342) 511389, 511392 or contact the territorial directorates," the supervisory body said.

Cadmium (Cd) is a chemical element, a soft, pale gray metal that can be very toxic in high concentrations.

Cadmium is a very toxic metal for humans and animals.

It can cause serious diseases such as kidney intoxication, lung cancer, hypertension and other diseases.

