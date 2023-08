Military of the terrorist state of the Russian Federation during the past day, August 7, shelled peaceful settlements of the Kherson Region 68 times, firing 342 shells from mortars, artillery, tanks and UAVs. In particular, the enemy fired 18 shells at the city of Kherson.

The head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, announced this on Telegram.

So, the Russian military hit residential quarters of the settlements of the region, the building of the "Point of Indestructibility" in Kherson.

Due to Russian aggression, 1 person was killed, 13 were injured.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the night of August 7, the Russian occupation army fired artillery at Kherson several times. As a result of the terrorist attacks of the Russians, a woman was killed, twelve more people were injured.

Last Thursday, August 3, Russian invaders twice fired at the center of the liberated Kherson.

As a result of the first shelling, three passengers of a trolleybus passing near the place of the hit of Russian shells were injured.

Four rescuers were injured for the second time. They came under fire from the Russians when they were extinguishing a fire that arose after the first shelling.