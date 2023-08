The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) continue to conduct an offensive operation on the Bakhmut, Melitopol, and Berdiansk axes.

This follows from a statement by the Military Media Center on August 8 with reference to the spokesperson for the General Staff of the AFU, Andrii Kovaliov.

It is noted that the enemy advanced in the area of Avdiyivka, Mariyinka, southeast of Mala Tokmachka, and north of Robotyne.

"The enemy is suffering significant losses in personnel, weapons, and equipment, is moving units and troops, is actively using reserves," the representative of the General Staff emphasized.

In addition, the AFU continue to hold back the occupiers in the Kupiyansk and Lyman axes.

"The enemy carried out unsuccessful offensive actions in the area of Andriyivka, Kurdiumivka, and Druzhba. Heavy fighting continues there. Thirty-seven combat clashes took place during the day," Kovaliov said.

According to him, on the Bakhmut axis, the AFU continue to conduct offensive operations south of the city of Bakhmut and are entrenched at the achieved boundaries.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, during the day, the AFU successfully repelled the attacks of the Russian occupiers on several axes; about 28 combat clashes took place.

In addition, the AFU destroyed an enemy Ka-52 helicopter in the Zaporizhzhia Region.

Also, the Ukrainian aerial reconnaissance of the 30th Separate Mechanized Brigade found the enemy's MSTA-B and adjusted the HIMARS fire - the position of the occupants was destroyed along with the ammunition.