Over 300 settlements in 11 regions cut off due to bad weather - Energy Ministry

As a result of the thunderstorm, 306 settlements in the Volyn, Zhytomyr, Ivano-Frankivsk, Kyiv, Kirovohrad, Lviv, Rivne, Ternopil, Khmelnytskyi, Chernivtsi, Chernihiv Regions were cut off.

This was announced by the Ministry of Energy, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the report, a total of 81,000 consumers remain without electricity, most of them in the Ternopil and Volyn Regions.

As a result of technological violations, a part of consumers in the Zaporizhzhia and Dnipropetrovsk Regions remained without electricity during the past day.

"Due to shelling, 26 settlements were cut off in the Kherson Region, 7 in the Sumy Region, 6 in the Chernihiv Region. Also, part of consumers in the Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Kharkiv, and Zaporizhzhia Regions remain without electricity. Repair crews work where the security situation allows. In general, per day energy companies restored almost 10,000 consumers. Most of them are consumers in the Zaporizhzhia and Kharkiv Regions," the message reads.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on August 4, due to emergency situations, 3 main lines of Ukrenergo were de-energized.