The United States of America approved the transfer of the first batch of Abrams tanks to Ukraine. They will be sent over the weekend, and they will arrive in early autumn.

This was announced by Doug Bush, the head of the procurement department of the army, CNN writes.

"It has been decided with them. Now they (tanks - ed. note) must get to Europe, and then to Ukraine, together with everything that goes with them: ammunition, spare parts, fuel equipment, repair tools. That is, it is not only tanks, it's the full package that comes with it. It's still a work in progress," Bush told reporters during a briefing.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on July 18, it became known that about 200 Ukrainian soldiers were soon to complete training at the Grafenwoehr base in Germany on American M1 Abrams tanks.

On July 28, Politico, citing the words of six officials, reported that the United States expects Abrams tanks to reach Ukraine in September.

On July 31, the American publication Newsweek reported that the Armed Forces of Ukraine will soon receive M1 Abrams tanks from the United States. It was indicated that these would be cars of an older modification than Washington initially promised Kyiv.