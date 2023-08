In July, the National Bank of Ukraine applied measures of influence to three banks and sixteen non-banking financial institutions for violations in the field of financial monitoring and currency legislation.

This follows from a statement by the NBU, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

Thus, in July, the NBU fined PUMB UAH 10.851 million, Concord Bank - UAH 400,000, and Krystalbank - UAH 51,000.

In addition, LLC UKR CREDIT FINANCE was fined UAH 2.496 million, LLC FC CENTROFINANCE - UAH 500,000, LLC FC ALFA-INVEST GROUP and LLC PREMIUM FINANCE - UAH 400,000, LLC FC MAGNAT and JSC FC AVERS - UAH 200,000, LLC FC VALTA GROUP - UAH 204,000, TDV SC CREDO - UAH 153,000, PT LOMBARD PRIVAT and LLC FC PROXIMA, LLC FC BIZNES-PARTNER, and LLC UKR-TRANS-CAPITAL - UAH 51,000, JSC FC OCTAVA FINANCE - UAH 50,000, LLC FC STIDVA - UAH 1,700.

LLC FC FINANSOVIY SVIT and Willis Polska S.A.'s representative office received written warnings.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, in June, one new player appeared on the financial services market, 20 participants left the market, and four received payment service provider licenses.

The number of non-bank financial market participants decreased from 1,286 (as of May 31) to 1,265 (as of June 30) in June.

In June 2023, the National Bank of Ukraine applied measures of influence to thirty non-banking financial institutions for violation of legislation in the field of prevention and counteraction of legalization (laundering) of proceeds obtained through crime, financing of terrorism, and financing of the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction, as well as the requirements of currency legislation.