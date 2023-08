EV sales up by 11.5% to 3,500 in July

In July 2023, sales of electric vehicles increased by 11.5% month over month to 3,464.

This follows from a statement by the Ukravtoprom association, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In July, the Ukrainian fleet was replenished with 3,464 battery-powered vehicles (BEVs). Of them: new - 586 vehicles, pre-owned ones - 2,878 vehicles. Of this number: passenger cars - 3,389 cars (new - 581 cars, pre-owned - 2,808 cars); commercial - 75 vehicles (new - 5, pre-owned - 70 vehicles). Compared to the June result, the number of electric vehicles registered for the first time in Ukraine increased by almost 11.5%. Compared to last year's July, this figure has doubled," the report says.

The most popular among new electric vehicles in July were Volkswagen ID.4 – 214 vehicles, Volkswagen ID.6 – 44 vehicles, FAW Toyota BZ4X - 38 vehicles, Honda-e – 36 vehicles, Dong Feng M-NV – 32 vehicles.

The most popular in July among the pre-owned electric vehicles registered for the first time in Ukraine were: Nissan Leaf - 535 vehicles, Volkswagen e-Golf - 394 vehicles, Tesla Model 3 - 289 vehicles, Tesla Model Y - 190 vehicles, Renault Zoe - 155 vehicles.

Since the beginning of the year, over 16,000 electric vehicles have been sold in Ukraine, which is almost three times more than in the same period last year.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, in March 2023, the sales of electric vehicles (EV) increased by 13% month over month to 1,908 vehicles.

In 2022, the sale of electric vehicles increased one and a half times month over month to 13,600 vehicles.