In March 2023, the sales of electric vehicles (EV) increased by 13% month over month to 1,908 cars.

This follows from a statement by the Ukravtoprom association, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"During March, the Ukrainian fleet was replenished with 1,908 EVs, of which: new - 525 cars, and 1,383 pre-owned ones. Compared to the February result, the number of electric vehicles registered for the first time in Ukraine increased by 13%. At the same time, the demand for new electric vehicles increased by 27%, and imported second-hand cars by 8%. Therefore, the share of new cars in March registrations was 28% against 24% in February," the message reads.

The most popular among new electric cars in March were: Volkswagen ID.4 – 149 cars, Dong Feng M-NV – 100 cars, Volkswagen ID.6 – 28 cars, Honda e – 24 cars, and Dong Feng M5 EV – 22 unit

The most popular in March among used electric cars registered for the first time in Ukraine were: Nissan Leaf - 276 cars, Volkswagen ID.4 - 146 cars, Tesla Model 3 - 137 cars, Tesla Model Y - 114 cars, and Volkswagen e-Golf - 89 cars

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, in 2022, the sale of electric cars increased 1.5 times to 13,600 cars year over year.