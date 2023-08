Not all points of peace plan agreed in Saudi Arabia. What they could not agree on

During the talks in Jeddah in Saudi Arabia, the participating countries could not reach an agreement on all issues of the "formula for peace" to resolve the war in Ukraine. Some issues will still need to be discussed.

The head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andrii Yermak announced this in a comment to European Pravda.

"If all countries had already said: "Yes, we agree with everything," we would have already hosted a "peace summit" by the end of the month. There are points on which there are no objections at all, and there are those on which the dialogue continues," Yermak said.

One such point of contention was the equity clause. It includes questions about the responsibility of the Russian political leadership for aggression and war crimes, as well as compensation for Ukraine. Yermak noted that other points also require attention. Besides, he added that more detailed explanations should be developed for the countries of the Global South, who want more understanding about the implementation of the agreement.

It is planned that within a month a meeting of advisers will be held, where the remaining points of the plan will be discussed. Andrii Yermak said that no other initiatives are currently being considered except for President Zelenskyy’s peace plan.

He also said that after an important meeting in Saudi Arabia, Ukraine plans to hold a number of summits aimed at discussing the "formula for peace" that Ukraine offers. At these summits, a discussion is planned on the distribution of responsibilities between countries regarding certain aspects of the agreement.

Recall that the meeting of advisers to the leaders of the states on the problems of the Ukrainian "formula of peace" in Jeddah, which took place on August 5-6, has already received an assessment as a step towards the implementation of peace initiatives put forward by Ukraine. The participants of the event determined that respect for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine is an integral part of any peace agreement.