Ukrainian troops continue to create conditions for moving forward, an initiative is on the side of Ukraine. The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi announced this on a Telegram channel talking about his conversation with the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the United States General Mark Milley, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Zaluzhnyi told Milley about the operational situation at the front, noting that the Armed Forces of Ukraine continue to conduct defensive and offensive operations.

"Regarding the offensive. Heavy fighting continues, Ukrainian troops continue to create conditions for moving forward step by step. The initiative is on our side," he said.

Regarding Ukrainian defense, Zaluzhnyi said that it is stable.

"Regarding the defense. It is stable. Our soldiers make every effort for this. In a number of directions, the enemy conducts active assault actions, but does not succeed. In particular, this is connected with an attempt to distract Ukrainian forces from certain areas of the front," he said.

Zaluzhnyi also said that he and Milley discussed the current needs of the Armed Forces in weapons and ammunition. The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine thanked the partners for their help and support.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the commander of the Tavria operational and strategic group of troops, Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, said that the Russians continue to use prohibited chemical ammunition. So, according to him, on August 6, the enemy in the area of Novodanylivka in the Zaporizhzhia Region carried out 2 artillery attacks with MLRS ammunition containing a chemical substance, presumably chloropicrin.