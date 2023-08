Russians continue to use banned chemical munitions. The commander of the Tavria operational and strategic group of troops Oleksandr Tarnavskyi announced this on Telegram, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The enemy, in violation of all Conventions, continues to use chemical ammunition. Last day, the enemy in the area of ​ ​ Novodanylivka carried out 2 artillery attacks with MLRS ammunition containing a chemical substance (presumably chloropicrin). As a result of the shelling, people were not injured," he said.

Tarnavskyi added that the Russians are trying to do everything to stop the movement of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, but they will not succeed.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in June, a spokesman for the Tavria Defense Forces Valerii Shershen said that in the Donetsk Region, Russian occupiers dropped banned chemical munitions of aerosol-choking action on one of the Ukrainian positions, but the wind was in the direction of the occupiers.