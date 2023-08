Occupiers trying to take back Staromayorske in Donetsk Region, Russian attacks have been going on for a whole

Units of the Russian occupation army are trying to recapture the village of Staromayorske in the south of the Donetsk Region. It became known about the liberation of the village by the Ukrainian military in the last days of July.

The Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine, Hanna Maliar, said this on the air of the telethon.

She said that during the past week, the Russian troops made attempts to counterattack in order to return the previously lost village.

Maliar did not specify whether the occupiers were able to achieve any success in the Staromayorske area.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on July 27 of this year, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that the Ukrainian military liberated the village of Staromayorske in the south of the Donetsk Region.

And before that, the Ukrainian military de-occupied the village of Rivnopil, which is located a few kilometers west of Staromayorske.

We will remind, since the beginning of the counteroffensive on this part of the front, the Defense Forces of Ukraine managed to liberate eight settlements.