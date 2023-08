Power transmission line in Kyiv Region was disconnected twice due to damage on territory of Belarus - Energy M

As a result of the damage on the territory of Belarus, the 330 kV line in the Kyiv Region was disconnected twice.

This was announced by the Ministry of Energy, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Over the past day, emergency situations occurred in the networks of the transmission system operator NEC Ukrenergo. The 330 kV line in the Kyiv Region, which partially passes through the territory of Belarus, was disconnected twice. The place of damage is a section on the territory of Belarus. Also, due to adverse weather conditions, the 330 kV line was temporarily turned off in the Poltava Region. Consumers were not cut off," the report says.

Due to bad weather, 13 settlements in еру Sumy, Kirovohrad and Dnipropetrovsk Regions were cut off.

As a result of shelling in the Donetsk Region, 25 settlements were cut off.

Also, due to shelling, some consumers in the Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, Sumy, and Chernihiv Regions were cut off.

According to the report, the electricity produced by Ukrainian power plants is fully sufficient to cover the needs of consumers.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on August 1, 42 settlements in the Donetsk Region were cut off due to shelling by the Russian occupiers.