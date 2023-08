In January-July 2023, the lease of state property brought the state budget UAH 450 million.

This is stated in the message of the State Property Fund of Ukraine, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"For 7 months of 2023, the state budget received more than UAH 450 million from the lease of state property. Since the beginning of the year, the State Property Fund of Ukraine has concluded 1,043 new contracts... At rental auctions in ProZorro.Sales, the State Property Fund has already conducted more than 580 successful auctions this year," the report said.

It is noted that in July the SPF sent UAH 70.4 million to the state budget from leasing state property - which is equal to almost 80% of pre-war indicators.

In August, the fund plans to hold 85 rental auctions and hopes to attract through them, as well as under existing contracts at least UAH 75 million to the state budget.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, small privatization and lease of state property provided UAH 2 billion in revenues to the state budget in 2022.