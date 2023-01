Small privatization and lease of state property provided UAH 2 billion in revenues to the state budget in 2022.

This is stated in the message of the State Property Fund, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In 2022, the State Property Fund earned UAH 3.6 billion in the budget, of which UAH 2 billion was given by privatization and lease of state property. In addition, the Fund saved UAH 1.5 billion due to the suspension of fraud - an underestimation of the value of real estate in taxation. In a short time, the State Property Fund, together with the government, systematized the mechanism for managing state property - the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine transfers more than 1,100 assets to the management of the Fund. Now the management of the State Property Fund will have more than 2,300 enterprises out of all 3,600 assets of Ukraine. The goal is to make the Fund the only state asset management body in the country to increase capitalization and development of enterprises, increase openness and transparency in asset management," the statement said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the State Property Fund transferred UAH 1 billion to the state budget since the beginning of the resumption of the process of small privatization.