Due to emergency situations, three main lines of the Ukrenergo national energy company were de-energized.

This was announced by the Ministry of Energy, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Last day, emergency situations occurred in the networks of the Ukrenergo transmission system operator. The 330 kV line in the Ivano-Frankivsk Region was cut off due to damage to the wire due to the collision of agricultural machinery. Also, two 330 kV lines in the Odesa Region were disconnected for a short time," the message says.

As a result of technological violations, part of the consumers in the Dnipropetrovsk and Kirovohrad Regions remained without electricity during the past day.

"Due to shelling, 2,200 consumers in the Kharkiv Region were left without electricity. Also, part of consumers in the Donetsk, Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, Sumy, Chernihiv Regions were cut off. Repair crews are working where the security situation allows. In total, more than 11,000 consumers were restored during the day. Most of them are consumers in the Donetsk and Sumy Regions," the message says.

Commercial import of electricity over the past day amounted to 6,684 MWh, there was no export of electricity.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on August 2, due to damage on the territory of Belarus, the power transmission line in the Kyiv Region was disconnected twice.