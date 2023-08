The training of the servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the F-16 fighters will begin this month.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced this on Facebook.

"F-16. Training of our pilots will begin this month. Now it is worth working 100% with countries that have these aircraft and that will be able to transfer them to us after training. This is a powerful, difficult task. The supply and combat use of F-16 by our pilots should take place as soon as possible. And you understand what countries are now in question," Zelenskyy said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi said that for a successful advance on the front of Ukraine, lots of shells and F-16 fighters are needed.

Earlier, Zaluzhnyi spoke with American General Mark Milley and told him about the counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

American F-16 fighters can bring the shooting down of enemy missiles and drones over Ukraine close to 100%.