The Navy landing ship Olenegorsky Gornyak of the terrorist state of Russia almost certainly suffered serious damage after being struck while near the Black Sea Fleet’s (BSF) Novorossiysk base.

The attack of drones near Novorossiysk was a significant blow to the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation.

The Defence Intelligence of the Ministry of Defence of the United Kingdom reported this on Twitter.

“Images of the vessel listing at 30-40 degrees suggest that several watertight compartments were breached, or that the crew’s damage control efforts were ineffectual,” the intelligence reports.

It is noted that the ship replenished the Black Sea Fleet of Russia after a full-scale invasion of the terrorist country on the territory of Ukraine. In particular, the Russian Federation used it to transport military, as well as civilian cargo to the Crimea after a strike on the Kerch Bridge.

“The 3600 tonne, 113 metre long Olenegorsky Gornyak represents the largest Russian naval vessel seriously damaged or destroyed since the sinking of the cruiser Moskva on 13 April 2022,” the intelligence adds.

In particular, British intelligence calls the drone attack a significant blow to the Russian Black Sea Fleet, which previously redeployed most of its units to Novorossiysk due to the high threat to Sevastopol.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the night of August 4, it became known about the attack of naval drones on the port city of Novorossiysk.

The Ministry of Defense of the terrorist country of Russia recognized the attack, but, as always, announced its "repulse." After some time, footage of the ship hit the network. Agency sources in the SSU confirmed a special operation in Novorossiysk Bay, as a result of which the Olenegorsky Gornyak landing ship was damaged.