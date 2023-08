Death of Monastyrskyi and Yenin: 4 SESU leaders taken into custody, they face 10 years in prison

The Pecherskyi court of Kyiv chose precautions for officials of the State Emergency Service in the case of a plane crash in which the leadership of the Ministry of Interior Affairs of Ukraine, namely Minister of Interior Affairs Denys Monastyrskyi, his first deputy Yevhen Yenin and accompanying persons, were killed.

This decision was made by the court on August 4, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The four defendants will be held in custody without an alternative to posting bail, and the head of flight safety will be under house arrest around the clock.

Recall that on August 3, the State Bureau of Investigations (SBI) employees reported suspicion to five officials of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine:

- Head of the Aviation and Aviation Search and Rescue Department of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine;

- acting detachment commander;

- Deputy Commander for Flight Training;

- air squadron commander;

- the head of the flight safety service of the Special Aviation Detachment of the Operational and Rescue Civil Protection Service of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine from the city of Nizhyn, Chernihiv Region.

Officials of the Aviation Department of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine and the Special Aviation Detachment of the Operational and Rescue Civil Protection Service of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine were informed of a suspicion of violation of the rules of flight safety (air traffic safety), which caused death and major material damage, that is, a criminal offense under Part 3 of Article 276 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

The head of the flight safety service of the same detachment was notified of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 367 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (official negligence).

The sanctions of the articles provide for a sentence of imprisonment for up to 10 years.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in the case of the investigation of the death of the leadership of the Ministry of Interior Affairs in a plane crash in January 2023, 5 officials of the State Emergency Service were reported suspicion.

On January 18, a Eurocopter EC225 helicopter the State Emergency Service (SESU) fell on the territory of a kindergarten in Brovary, Kyiv Region.

On board, in addition to crew members, were Minister of Interior Affairs Denys Monastyrskyi, First Deputy Minister Yevhen Yenin and Secretary of the Ministry of Interior Affairs Yurii Lubkovych. The crash killed 14 people, of which 1 child and 10 people on board the helicopter, injured 31 people, including 13 children.