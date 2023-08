Mykhailo Podoliak, adviser to the head of the Presidential Office, said that the main task of the authorities of the aggressor country of Russia at this stage of the war is to force dialogue with it. To counteract this strategy, it is enough to ignore the Russian Federation and provide Ukraine with weapons. He wrote about this on his Twitter.

So, according to Podoliak, Russia is trying to seize the initiative. These attempts include:

Explosion at the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant. Mining of the Zaporizhzhia NPP Organization and financing of a coup d'etat in Africa (Niger) and creation of a "Russian blackmail triangle" there (Burkina Faso, Mali, Niger). Provocative Wagnerian speculation on the line of Poland and Lithuania. The final zeroing of Lukashenko and the subject of Belarus. Due to the preparation of a large-scale provocation at the Mozyr Oil Refinery, in order to scare the population, switch control to the military and draw Belarus into the war.

"The main task of Russia at this stage: to scare and force to talk to it... To counteract this strategy, it is enough to ignore the Russian Federation and provide Ukraine with weapons in a timely manner," Podoliak emphasizes.

