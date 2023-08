Sales of new commercial vehicles increase by 64% to 975 units In July

In July 2023, compared to July 2022, sales of new commercial vehicles increased by 64% to 975 units.

This is stated in the message of the Ukravtoprom association, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Compared to June, sales of commercial vehicles decreased by 9%.

Among the new commercial vehicles in July, Renault vehicles were in greatest demand - 276 registered vehicles.

Commercial vehicles of the Ford brand were in the second place (91 registered vehicles), Mercedes-Benz vehicles - in the third place in the ranking (76 vehicles), Volkswagen vehicles - the fourth (66 vehicles), and Scania vehicles - the fifth (53 vehicles).

Since the beginning of the year, 6,165 new trucks and special vehicles have been sold, which is 62% more than in the same period last year.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2022, compared to 2021, sales of new commercial vehicles decreased 2.3 times to 6,900 units.