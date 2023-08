As of the morning of August 4, the Defense Forces eliminated another 640 Russian occupiers within a day. The total loss of enemy personnel since the start of the full-scale war is 248,490.

This was announced by the General Staff of the Armed Forces on Facebook.

So, the total combat losses of the enemy from February 24, 2022 to August 4, 2023 approximately amounted to:

personnel ‒ about 248,490 (+ 640) people eliminated,

tanks ‒ 4,228 (+ 4) units,

armored fighting vehicles ‒ 8,249 (+ 15) units,

artillery systems - 4,911 (+ 19) units,

MLRS - 704 (+ 0) units,

air defense equipment ‒ 466 (+ 1) units,

aircraft - 315 (+ 0) units,

helicopters - 311 (+ 0) units,

operational-tactical level UAVs - 4,104 (+ 27),

cruise missiles ‒ 1,347 (+ 0),

ships/boats ‒ 18 (+ 0) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks - 7,392 (+ 20) units,

special equipment ‒ 724 (+ 3).

The data is being specified.

Meanwhile, Russian occupation forces suffer significant losses in the East and have no success. Near Bakhmut and in the south of Ukraine, the Defense Forces are getting entrenched at the reached borders.