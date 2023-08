The Russian army is deploying a large naval group in the Black Sea, provocations are probably being prepared. Nataliya Humeniuk, head of the Joint Coordination Press Center of the Southern Defense Forces, announced this on the air of the telethon on August 4.

"The enemy is deploying a large ship group. A really large number of ships - now 15 units in the Black Sea, one traditionally - in the Sea of Azov," she noted.

Humeniuk emphasized that, quite likely, the enemy is preparing for provocations and is trying to disperse the ship's group so that it is not gathered in one place.

One submarine missile carrier is on duty.

"They deployed their group in the areas of the Kerch Strait in order to create inspection areas... In order to terrorize civil shipping with surveys, additional measures," the spokeswoman explained.

She also did not rule out "provocation under the guise of the third flag."

We will remind, as of the morning of August 2, 6 enemy ships were on combat duty in the Black Sea, including 1 Kalibr cruise missile carrier, the total salvo was up to 4 missiles.

Meanwhile, the spokesman of the Navy of Ukraine, Captain 3rd rank Dmytro Pletenchuk, said that the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were not involved in the attack on the Russian patrol ships Sergey Kotov and Vasily Bykov, as previously stated by the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation.