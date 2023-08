Ukraine is not involved in attack on ships of Russian Black Sea Fleet - Navy

The Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were not involved in the attack on the Russian patrol ships Sergey Kotov and Vasily Bykov, as previously stated by the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation. This was reported by the spokesman of the Navy of Ukraine, captain 3rd rank Dmytro Pletenchuk, on Radio Svoboda.

He emphasized that the unmanned boats, which the Russian Ministry of Defense announced about the attack, are not in service with Ukrainian military sailors.

"Such drones are not in service with the Naval Forces. This is the first thing. Secondly, regarding the incident that allegedly took place... The Naval Forces have no relation," Pletenchuk said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Russians claim that a "terrorist attack" could have occurred on their ship with missiles.

Meanwhile, as of the morning of August 2, 6 enemy ships are on combat duty in the Black Sea. Among them is 1 Kalibr cruise missile carrier, a total salvo of up to 4 missiles.