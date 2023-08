President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that at the meeting of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief they analyzed the use of precision weapons and were satisfied with the results. Zelenskyy announced this on the Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Analysis of the use of precision weapons. Now is not the time for voicing details. But we were satisfied with the results," he wrote.

The President said that during the tense three-hour meeting of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, the situation at the front was also considered, in particular, offensive and defensive operations, support and logistics, unlocking the "grain corridor," the development of the military-industrial complex.

Regarding the "grain corridor," he noted that Ukraine attracts the maximum number of countries in the region to ensure global food stability.

Regarding the development of the military-industrial complex, Zelenskyy noted that the authorities intend to simplify the procedures for Ukrainian defense enterprises as much as possible "so that they deal with weapons, shells, and not papers."

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Friday, naval drones attacked the naval base in Novorossiysk (Russia) and damaged the large landing ship Olenegorsky Gornyak.

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Oleksii Danilov stressed that Ukraine will use weapons produced on its territory to destroy the aggressor where it considers necessary.

Ukraine has pledged that it will not use Western precision weapons at military facilities in Russia.