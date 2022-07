Ukraine has committed that it will not use precision weapons at military facilities in the Russian Federation. Minister of Defense Oleksii Reznikov said this in an interview to BBC Ukraine on Friday, July 15.

Reznikov said that international partners are aware that Ukraine needs precision weapons of different range of targeting in order to save the life of Ukrainian soldiers, the conversation about this continues. The Minister of Defense noted that he personally confirmed that the targets of the Ukrainian military will be the objects of the aggressor on the territory of Ukraine.

“It's true, I don't hide it. We made an obligation that we would not use precision weapons on Russian facilities in the Russian Federation. We have certified this everywhere, even I personally made it by letter to my colleague - the head of the Pentagon - that we will use American weapons to deter the enemy and de-occupy the temporarily occupied lands only on the territory of Ukraine," Reznikov emphasized.

Also, the head of the Ministry of Defense noted that in the Ukrainian territories occupied by Russians there are enough strategic objects for attack.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on July 14, Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi and U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink discussed the accounting and transparency of military assistance to Ukraine.

On July 13, Fedir Venislavskyi, a member of the parliamentary committee on national security and defense, announced that Ukraine was negotiating with the United States obtaining long-range missiles for HIMARS, which will be able to hit targets at a distance of up to 300 km.

On June 23, Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov announced that HIMARS were already in Ukraine.