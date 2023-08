Russia launched at least 1,961 Iranian-made Shahed kamikaze drones over Ukraine. This was announced by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a video address to citizens.

"In general, the terrorists have already launched at least 1,961 Shaheds against Ukraine, and a significant part was shot down. Unfortunately, not all of them. We are working to shoot down more - to shoot down as much as possible. We are working to have more air defense systems. In particular, this is a task for each of our ambassador, all representatives of Ukraine," he said.

Zelenskyy solemnly praised the fighters of the 15th operational brigade of the National Guard from the Melitopol direction, as well as the soldiers of the Izmail border detachment, who, together with naval units, oppose Russian attacks by Shaheds.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the evening of August 1, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine warned that the enemy had launched Shahed-type drones from the Krasnodar Krai of the aggressor state of the Russian Federation.

Air defense forces of Ukraine destroyed all Shaheds with which Russia attacked Kyiv at the night of August 2.

Meanwhile, Russian troops have been attacking southern Ukraine almost every night in recent weeks. In particular, on the night of July 24, the occupiers hit the Danube ports in the Odesa Region with Shaheds.