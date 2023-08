SBI detains Kyiv Administration official who for money helped persons liable for military service to go abroad

The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) has detained an official of the Kyiv City Military Administration, who for USD 10,000 helped persons liable for military service to go abroad.

The SBI has announced this, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Employees of the SBI detained the head of one of the directorates of the headquarters of the command of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces, who also holds the post of the head of one of the departments of the Kyiv City Military Administration.

He organized a scheme for the illegal transfer of men of military age across the state border of Ukraine.

The price of the "service" for one person was USD 10,000.

For this money, "customers" were issued fictitious documents about their state unfit for military service.

Under the control of law enforcement agencies, several cases of issuing fictitious documents have been documented.

The SBI detained the organizer of the scheme during the transfer of documents that grant the right to leave Ukraine to three people, for which he received USD 30,000.

Searches were carried out at the place of residence of the official, in the district territorial recruitment center, and the Kyiv City Military Administration.

More than USD 48,000 was seized (of which USD 2,000 has already been identified as funds received for "resolving the issue"), and EUR 5,000.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, three members of the Kyiv City Council were notified of suspicion for evading mobilization.