Employees of the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) together with prosecutors of the Specialized Prosecutor's Office in the field of defense of the Central Region, based on the materials of the SSU, reported the suspicion of evading military service to four servicemen of one of the military units of the Territorial Defense, three of whom are members of the Kyiv City Council.

It is reported by the SBI, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Three members of the Kyiv City Council and one assistant of a member of the Kyiv City Council did not appear for military service during the year.

They "organized" for themselves a business trip to the Kyiv Military State Administration.

At the same time, the Kyiv City Council members received salaries as military personnel in a military unit, where they allegedly served.

The Kyiv City Council members are suspected of evading the duties of military service committed by a group of persons by prior conspiracy (Part 4 of Article 409, Part 2 of Article 28 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The sanction of the articles provides for a sentence of imprisonment for up to 10 years.

Now the investigation initiates a petition for the detention of the suspects.

Pre-trial investigation is ongoing.

Persons who are involved in a criminal offense are being identified.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the evader from mobilization was given a suspended sentence of 1 year in prison, although the prosecutor asked for a real sentence of 4 years in prison.

The Verkhovna Rada extended martial law and mobilization until November 15.