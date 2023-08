On the morning of August 3, Ukrainian sappers discovered two Russian anti-personnel mines on the route of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) mission to the temporarily seized Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant. The mines were neutralized.

The commander of the Tavria operational and strategic group of troops Oleksandr Tarnavskyi announced this.

"This morning, our sappers managed to find two Russian anti-personnel mines on the route of the IAEA mission to the Zaporizhzhia NPP. The mines were neutralized, which allowed guaranteeing the safety of experts," the report said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, experts of the IAEA discovered anti-personnel landmines on the periphery of the site of the Zaporizhzhia NPP.

It is reported that during the tour on July 23, the IAEA team saw several mines located in the buffer zone between the barriers of the inner and outer perimeters of the Zaporizhzhia NPP site.