Experts of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) have discovered anti-personnel landmines on the periphery of the site of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.

This follows from a statement by the IAEA.

It is reported that during the inspection on July 23, the IAEA team saw several mines located in the buffer zone between the barriers of the internal and external perimeters of the Zaporizhzhia NPP site.

Experts reported that the mines are located in a restricted access area, to which station personnel do not have access and are directed away from the site.

It is noted that during the inspection, the team did not find any objects on the inner perimeter of the station.

"As I have reported earlier, the IAEA has been aware of the previous placement of mines outside the site perimeter and also at particular places inside. Our team has raised this specific finding with the plant and they have been told that it is a military decision, and in an area controlled by military. However, the presence of such explosive devices does not meet the IAEA's safety standards and creates additional psychological pressure on the station's personnel," said IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi.

The IAEA continues to demand access to the roofs of the Zaporizhzhia NPP reactors, in particular to power units 3 and 4, which are "of particular interest."

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on July 12, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine announced that the Russian invaders were mining the technical facilities and engine rooms of the Zaporizhzhia NPP.

It will be recalled that at the beginning of the month, it became known that the Russians were equipping machine gun nests on the roofs of the power units of the Zaporizhzhia NPP.

Meanwhile, IAEA inspectors have not yet gained access to the roofs of the reactor buildings of the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia NPP.