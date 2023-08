British intelligence tells what complicating conduct of hostilities in the south of Ukraine

The growth of undergrowth in the south of Ukraine slows down the course of hostilities in this area.

This is stated in the intelligence review of the British Ministry of Defense for August 3, published on Twitter.

British intelligence notes that arable land in the war zone has remained unsown for 18 months, and weeds and shrubs are actively spreading in the warm and humid summer.

The additional cover helps mask Russian defensive positions and makes demining of defensive minefields more difficult, the department added.

"Although the undergrowth can also serve as cover for small, stealthy infantry attacks, it ultimately makes it difficult for either side to advance," the review noted.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, according to the General Staff, 44 combat clashes took place on the fronts last day, August 2. The Armed Forces of Ukraine continue to conduct an offensive operation in the Melitopol and Berdiansk directions, are entrenching at the reached boundaries, and carry out counter-battery countermeasures.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, August 2, Russian troops tried to regain lost positions near Staromayorske and Urozhaine, as well as near Kurdiumivka, Andriyivka, and Klishchiyivka in the Bakhmut direction. These attempts were unsuccessful.