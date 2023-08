Occupiers try to regain positions south of Bakhmut and near Staromayorske - General Staff

On Wednesday, August 2, Russian troops tried to regain lost positions near Staromayorske and Urozhaine, as well as near Kurdiumivka, Andriyivka, and Klishchiyivka in the Bakhmut direction. These attempts were unsuccessful.

This was announced by the spokesman of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Pavlo Kovalchuk, on the air of the telethon.

According to him, the Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to conduct an offensive operation in the Melitopol and Berdiansk directions. Ukrainian fighters are entrenching at the achieved borders. They inflict fire damage with artillery on identified enemy targets and carry out counter-battery countermeasures.

"The enemy conducted unsuccessful offensive actions in the northern and central parts of Maryinka. It made unsuccessful attempts to restore the lost position in the direction of Urozhaine - Blahodatne and west of Staromayorske. The enemy suffered significant losses in personnel, weapons and equipment," Kovalchuk said.

The Russians tried to regain positions south of Bakhmut and near Staromayorske.

At the same time, the Russian occupiers continue to put up strong resistance, move units and troops, and use reserves.

Also, the Armed Forces of Ukraine are restraining the advance of Russian troops in the Kupyansk and Lyman directions.

In the Bakhmut direction, our troops continue to conduct offensive actions south of the city of Bakhmut.

"The enemy made unsuccessful attempts to restore the lost position west of Kurdiumivka, south of Andriyivka and west of Klishchiyivka. Heavy fighting continues," added the spokesperson of the General Staff.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, according to the General Staff, 44 combat clashes took place on the fronts last day, August 2. The Armed Forces of Ukraine continue to conduct an offensive operation in the Melitopol and Berdiansk directions, are entrenching at the reached boundaries, and carry out counter-battery countermeasures.