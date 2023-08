DTEK Energy's power engineers completed a third of the planned repairs at thermal power plants (TPPs).

This is stated in the company's message, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The preparation for the heating season at the thermal power plants of the DTEK Energy continues. As of the beginning of August, the company's power engineers and repairmen completed a third of the planned work - they carried out repairs of 9 TPP power units. Another 7 are currently in the process. The company plans to repair a total of 27 power units by the end of the year," the message says.

According to the report, the volume of investments since the beginning of the year in the planned repair program has already amounted to almost UAH 2 billion.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, at the end of 2022, 26 power unit repairs were carried out at the DTEK Energy TPPs.

Investments in last year's repair campaign amount to almost UAH 2.2 billion.

The DTEK Energy company is a structure of the DTEK holding, which combines coal business, electricity generation, as well as mining engineering enterprises.

DTEK manages the energy assets of System Capital Management.

100% of SCM shares belong to businessman Rinat Akhmetov.