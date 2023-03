DTEK Energy estimates losses from damage and destruction of the company's generating facilities at UAH 6 billion.

This is stated in the company's message, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Direct losses from damage and destruction of the equipment of the company's generating facilities are approaching UAH 6 billion. With large-scale destruction, entering the next heating season will be no easier than the current one. A single program for the restoration of Ukrainian energy, in particular thermal generation, could help in this, which would consolidate international assistance, state support, lending opportunities from international financial institutions, etc. A faster recovery of facilities would also be facilitated by the repayment of debts for the operation of generation in the balancing market. Only before us these debts amount to more than UAH 2.2 billion," said Ildar Saleev, CEO of DTEK Energy.

It is noted that over the past half of the year, DTEK Energy thermal power plants have been attacked by the enemy 29 times, while more than 1,000 units of various equipment at the stations have been damaged.

"In these conditions, in order to better prepare for the next heating season, in addition to restoration work, the company began scheduled repairs of TPP power units in advance. By the end of the month, it is planned to complete the first repair. In total, DTEK Energy plans to repair 28 power units at its thermal power plants in 2023," the statement said.

At the end of 2022, 26 power unit repairs were implemented at DTEK Energy TPPs.

Investments in last year's repair campaign amount to almost UAH 2.2 billion.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, during the year of the war, DTEK restored power to 7 million consumers.