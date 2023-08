Enemy missile carriers appeared in the Black Sea. The head of the Joint Coordination Press Center of the South Operational Command, captain 1st rank Nataliya Humeniuk, announced this on the air of the telethon.

"The naval group is deployed quite powerfully - 17 ships in the Black Sea, 1 ship, as usual, is on duty in the Sea of Azov. Two missile carriers continue their combat duty - surface and underwater, 12 Kalibr missiles," she said.

According to Humeniuk, enemy missile carriers were put on combat duty after a long pause. This happened immediately after the night attack with Iranian Shahed drones.

According to Humeniuk, after the drone attack, missiles can go, based on the data received by the Armed Forces of Ukraine, analyzing the previous attack. That is, the enemy detects air defense systems with the help of Shahed, and then lays out routes for missiles to inflict maximum damage. However, the Defense Forces are prepared for a possible attack.

Nataliya Humeniuk also warns Ukrainians about the danger from the enemy and asks them to be careful and go to the shelter in case of an air alert.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the night of Thursday, August 3, there was an eighth consecutive attack by Shahed barrage ammunition on the capital. On the approach to the capital, about 15 air targets were destroyed by air defense forces and means. In particular, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, this is already the 820th air raid warning that sounded in Kyiv.