In June, the export of agricultural products increased by 3% month over month to 5.3 million tons.

This follows from a statement by the Ukrainian Agribusiness Club association, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"The main problematic export channel was the 'grain corridor.' Taking into account the significant export potential of the ports of the Odesa Region, the work of the 'grain corridor' was not full-fledged, as only 2 million tons of agricultural products were exported," the report says.

In June, the export of grain crops increased by 8% month over month to 3.8 million tons (corn - 61%, wheat - 37%, barley - 2%); the export of oil crops decreased by 24% to 241,700 tons (soybeans – 88%, sunflower seeds – 7% and rapeseed – 4%); oil export increased by 6% to 513,500 tons (sunflower oil - 93%, soybean oil - 6%); export of oil cake after oil removal decreased by 2% to 435,000 tons (sunflower - 93%, soybean - 6%, rapeseed - 2%).

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, in May, the export of agricultural products decreased by 3% month over month to 5.1 million tons.