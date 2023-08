On the night of Thursday, August 3, Russian troops shelled the Nikopol and Synelnykove districts of the Dnipropetrovsk Region.

This was announced by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Serhii Lysak.

In the Nikopol district, the occupiers hit the Chervonohryhorivska community twice: they fired more than a dozen shells from heavy artillery.

"Four private houses were damaged. The networks of one of the transport companies and power lines were affected. And one of the schools," the head of the region noted.

In addition, the enemy hit an educational institution in the Pokrovsk community of the Synelnykove district, it was partially destroyed.

As Lysak emphasized, local residents were not injured.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the night of Thursday, August 3, there was an eighth consecutive attack by Shahed barrage ammunition on the capital.

According to preliminary information, there were no victims or destruction. At the same time, the data can be refined.

This air raid in the capital lasted exactly three hours and became the 820th for Kyiv since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation.