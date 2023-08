The 10th model of FPV drones officially enters service with the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU).

Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov wrote this on Facebook, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"We have a small anniversary. I am holding the 10th model of the FPV drone, which is officially entering service with the AFU. Convincing performance characteristics and a new scale of production. The main thing is the saved lives of our soldiers. The necessary procedures were completed today by the relevant commission at the Department of Military technical policy, development of weapons and military equipment of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, further - my order," he said.

Reznikov noted that this FPV drone is assembled in Ukraine mainly from foreign components.

He added that the Ministry of Defense plans to produce the main components in Ukraine in the future and to ensure diversification in order to guarantee the independence and stability of the supply of the army under any circumstances.

The minister said that over the past 15 months, the Ministry of Defense has already adopted more than 30 models of UAVs of various types - reconnaissance, attack, kamikaze drones, and barrage munitions, and munitions for UAVs have been officially created as a separate category.

Reznikov noted that Ukraine will not demonstratively build a factory for the production of UAVs but will find an asymmetric solution that the enemy will feel on the battlefield.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, in July, Deputy Prime Minister for Innovation, Development of Education, Science, and Technology - Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov announced that the Cabinet of Ministers had launched the mass production of ammunition for unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in Ukraine.