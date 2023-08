On Wednesday, August 2, a power unit of one of the nuclear power plants was taken out for scheduled repairs, which reduced the available capacity in the power system.

This was announced by the press service of the Ukrenergo national energy company, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"On August 2, another nuclear power unit underwent planned maintenance. As a result, production at nuclear power plants, which cover most of the consumption, decreased. Therefore, it is necessary to significantly save electricity, especially in the evening hours of maximum consumption," the message reads.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Energoatom put 1 power unit under scheduled repair on July 20.